Paladino Fallout Continues with Protest at Buffalo City Hall
Rain or shine, as long as Carl Paladino remains a member of the Buffalo Board of Education, demonstrators are vowing to continue making noise. "This type of racism and sexism is personally and institutionally hurtful and has no place in or near the Buffalo Public Schools," organizer Lorna Hill said.
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|1 hr
|spud
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|5 hr
|punK
|12
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|punK
|41
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|19 hr
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|wants a one on one
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
