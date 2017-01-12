Over $2M in grants caps off city's year
Planning and Development Director Rebecca Yanus recently reviewed the grants the city received for economic development last year, which in all totalled over $2 million. Early in 2016, the city was able to revive the Wright Park Amenities Grant for $449,620.
