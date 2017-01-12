NY Woman Charged In New Year's Day Slaying Of Mother Of 3
Police in Buffalo say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a mother of three who was among three people slain in the city on New Year's Day. Authorities said Monday that 31-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker of suburban Cheektowaga was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of 30-year-old Shanna Mason.
