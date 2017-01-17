NY: 'Optimistic' Train Station Proposed for Larkinville
Jan. 16--A local architect who wants a new Buffalo train station that embraces the future said the debate about its location should not just be between the Central Terminal and Canalside. Adam Sokol has drawn a non-traditional concept at Larkinville, by railroad tracks that cross an overpass over Swan and Seymour streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court Race DO NOT vote for DisHon. John... (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Bren
|12
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|Mon
|Suticat
|924
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|Mon
|fart seeker
|3
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Jan 15
|Reaper
|54
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC