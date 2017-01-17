NY: 'Optimistic' Train Station Propos...

NY: 'Optimistic' Train Station Proposed for Larkinville

Jan. 16--A local architect who wants a new Buffalo train station that embraces the future said the debate about its location should not just be between the Central Terminal and Canalside. Adam Sokol has drawn a non-traditional concept at Larkinville, by railroad tracks that cross an overpass over Swan and Seymour streets.

