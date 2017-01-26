NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop...

NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do black people have special behavioral problems? 1 hr TheTruth 10
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 1 hr Yessirreebob 5
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills 3 hr Bflo Neocon 8
Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16) 7 hr PeaceInThe716 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr melvin perez 20,781
Some dooshbag said I hate women Wed IL DUCE TRUMP 3
Katie Morse ch.7 Wed Judge Themis 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 26 at 7:13PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC