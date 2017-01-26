NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges
Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people have special behavioral problems?
|1 hr
|TheTruth
|10
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|1 hr
|Yessirreebob
|5
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|3 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|8
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|PeaceInThe716
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Some dooshbag said I hate women
|Wed
|IL DUCE TRUMP
|3
|Katie Morse ch.7
|Wed
|Judge Themis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC