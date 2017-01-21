NOCO Express donates to St. Luke's Mission
All 36 NOCO Express locations took up a collection of nonperishable items the week before Christmas to donate to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy in Buffalo. Both customers and employees generously donated enough to fill an entire truckload with food and nonperishable items.
