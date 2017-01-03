Nearly $158,000 raised for Chicago-ar...

Nearly $158,000 raised for Chicago-area beating victim

People from across the U.S. have sent gifts and nearly $158,000 has been raised for a white Chicago-area mentally disabled teenager who was shown live on Facebook being beaten by four black people. A spokesman for the youth's family tells the Chicago Tribune that the outpouring has been "heartwarming."

