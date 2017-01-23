Name released in fatal bus crash
According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Justin L. Romaniuk, 20, was traveling south on Route 60 around 9 a.m. when his vehicle, for an unknown reason, crossed into the northbound lane, where he hit the coach bus, operated by Debra lee Grimes, 61, of Lakewood. Romaniuk was pinned in his vehicle and had to be cut out.
