N.Y. Flexes Muscle Again with Proposal to Banish Bankers

"The excesses and abuses at the center of the Wells Fargo scandal is unacceptable and New York, in its role as a regulator, is seeking to take bold steps...and ensure these bad actors are barred from working in this industry once and for all," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is using the phony account-opening scandal at Wells Fargo as justification to further expand the enforcement powers of his state's banking regulator.

