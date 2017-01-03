Metro Rail Would Extend Out to Amherst, Link UB Campuses
NFTA's Metro Rail could be headed for its first expansion since construction finished on the 6.2 mile track back in 1986. As a part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo BillionA2, the rail would extend its northernmost point from the University at Buffalo South Campus to UB's North Campus in Amherst.
