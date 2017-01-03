Metro Rail Would Extend Out to Amhers...

Metro Rail Would Extend Out to Amherst, Link UB Campuses

15 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

NFTA's Metro Rail could be headed for its first expansion since construction finished on the 6.2 mile track back in 1986. As a part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Buffalo BillionA2, the rail would extend its northernmost point from the University at Buffalo South Campus to UB's North Campus in Amherst.

