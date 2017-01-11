Metro Rail Expansion Could Help Rehabilitate DL&W Terminal
Buffalo, NY Gov. Cuomo announced during his State of the State regional address in Buffalo Monday he wanted Metro Rail to expand to Amherst. That was music to the ears of one local congressman.
