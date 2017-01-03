Mayor signs Buffalo's new Green Code
For the first time in more than 60 years, the City of Buffalo has updated zoning laws on its books. The new Green Code was been signed into law by Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|1 hr
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|5 hr
|Queen of Sheba
|4
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|Below Neocon
|42
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|15 hr
|punK
|12
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Tue
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|wants a one on one
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC