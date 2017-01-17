Mayor of Buffalo Honors President Conway-Turner at MLK Scholarship Breakfast

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, '83, honored Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner earlier this week with a proclamation declaring that January 16, 2017, was "Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner Day" in the City of Buffalo. Brown read the proclamation before Conway-Turner's keynote address at the New Hope Baptist Church 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.