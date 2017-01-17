Mayor of Buffalo Honors President Conway-Turner at MLK Scholarship Breakfast
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, '83, honored Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner earlier this week with a proclamation declaring that January 16, 2017, was "Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner Day" in the City of Buffalo. Brown read the proclamation before Conway-Turner's keynote address at the New Hope Baptist Church 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
