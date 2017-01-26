Mayor: Buffalo to Remain 'Welcoming City' Despite Sanctuary Sanctions
People across the country are protesting President Donald Trump's latest efforts to tighten the country's immigration policies, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is among those in opposition. "I would think that if the Statue of Liberty was alive, yesterday she would have cried a tear because of what the president did," said Poloncarz .
