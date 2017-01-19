Mark Twain's Writing Legacy Boasts Buffalo Roots
Visit this quiet corner of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, and you might get a case of literary deja vu. "There's rare collected works of Mark Twain, there are first editions of 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,'" said Amy Pickard, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Rare Book Curator "This is the only place in the world that has 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' manuscript," Pickard said.
