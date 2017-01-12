Local lawyers keeping importance of Nuremberg alive in 70th anniversary re-enactment
Local lawyers are commemorating one of the most important court cases in history on the stage of a local middle school. Members of the Bar Association of Erie County will re-enact the 1946 Nuremberg Tribunal - an event that its organizers believe, even 70 years later, still has an impact on today's society.
Read more at WNED.
