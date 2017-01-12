Lawmakers Press CuomoTo Not Move Chil...

Lawmakers Press CuomoTo Not Move Children's Psych Center to Forest Ave

A coalition of lawmakers called on Governor Cuomo Thursday to stop a move that would shut the Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca and move the facility into the existing Buffalo Psychiatric Center on Forest Avenue in Buffalo. "Behind us we have this nice institutional building that stands in stark contrast to the beautiful parklike campus we have in West Seneca," said NY Sen. Patrick Gallivan with others to try and pressure the Governor to overturn the re-re-location plans.

