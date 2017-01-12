Law and Order: Woman accused of damaging motel room door
Jennifer Lynn Greck , 47, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Greck allegedly damaged a room door of a motel on West Main Street Road, Batavia, at 6:53 a.m., Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|12 hr
|Suticat
|924
|Hubby affair at Xylem
|18 hr
|fart seeker
|3
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Sun
|Reaper
|54
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Sat
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Jan 12
|kingmuthufukkah
|55
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC