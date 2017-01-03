Lake Effect Targets Buffalo Southtowns
A lake effect snow system is building across western New York and the bulk of the snow is forecast to fall just south of the Buffalo metro area in the immediate southtowns and the traditional ski country. Lake Effect Snow WARNINGS are posted for northern Erie County along with the southern tier.
