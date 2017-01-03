Lake Effect Snow South of Buffalo Metro

The mild start to January will be just a memory as the week unfolds and lake effect snow begins to churn across much of Western New York Wednesday through Friday. A Lake Snow ADVISORY is posted for northern Erie County through Thursday and a Lake Snow WARNING is in place for the southern tier Wednesday through Friday.

