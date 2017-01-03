Lake-effect snow leaves NY students stranded
Hazardous lake-effect snow shut down parts of upstate New York and even left students at one elementary school in the southeast suburb of Buffalo stranded on Thursday. In other areas near Buffalo, 28 inches of snow fell in Blasdell, averaging 4.3 inches an hour for 6.5 hours, according to the National Weather Service Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|6 hr
|Ibid
|13
|Abluntrumphater
|7 hr
|bambam
|26
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|52
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|Wed
|spud
|5
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Jan 4
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Jan 3
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Jan 3
|wants a one on one
|8
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC