King: "Buffalo is going to be a tough sell" for head-coach candidates

Peter King of MMQB.com wrote the following on the Bills' head-coach vacancy: "Around the league, the performance of GM Doug Whaley at his Monday press conference was not well-received, particularly the part about how he was informed by ownership that Rex Ryan was being whacked and he had no say in it. The reaction was, if I may translate, Who wants to work for that guy? That plus the fact that no one really knows a thing about the Howard Hughes-like Pegulas, and there's no sure quarterback of the future, and it sometimes seems like the land of mercenaries.

