Kellyanne Conway dispatched to scare up money after Trump...
Donald Trump had a hard time fundraising while running for president, but he's also having a rough time raising money for the transition team. According to a WVFO report , Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at a $5,000-per-person fundraiser in Buffalo, New York this week to raise money.
