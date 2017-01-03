Kellyanne Conway dispatched to scare ...

Kellyanne Conway dispatched to scare up money after Trump...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Donald Trump had a hard time fundraising while running for president, but he's also having a rough time raising money for the transition team. According to a WVFO report , Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at a $5,000-per-person fundraiser in Buffalo, New York this week to raise money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY 7 hr Bad Decision 5
McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10) 8 hr wants a one on one 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Now_What- 20,767
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Mon The TRUMP of Trolls 39
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Mon Your Name Here 11
News Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi... Mon Wildchild 1
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 03 at 6:33PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC