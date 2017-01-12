Just between us
Named to the Dean's List for 2016 fall semester at the University at Albany were Felicia Rebmann of Forestville and Claire Tilley of Westfield. Students named to the Dean's List earned at least a 3.5 GPA Amanda D. Weaver, a resident of Forestville, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Alfred University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|1 hr
|Reaper
|54
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|4 hr
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|Fri
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|Fri
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Thu
|kingmuthufukkah
|55
|Abluntrumphater
|Jan 11
|newdayrisen
|35
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Jan 11
|Racefan73
|91
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC