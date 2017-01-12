Just between us

Named to the Dean's List for 2016 fall semester at the University at Albany were Felicia Rebmann of Forestville and Claire Tilley of Westfield. Students named to the Dean's List earned at least a 3.5 GPA Amanda D. Weaver, a resident of Forestville, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Alfred University.

