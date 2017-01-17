Investigation Continues into Fatal Tu...

Investigation Continues into Fatal Tuesday Accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. Buffalo police continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Main Street Tuesday. Investigators said a vehicle was traveling south in the 2500 block of Main Street when the driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole.

