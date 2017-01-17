Holland Land Office Museum announces new director
The Holland Purchase Historical Society & Holland Land Office Museum are proud to announce the hiring of the new full time Executive Director, Ryan Duffy, formerly of Eden, New York. Ryan received his BA in History from St. Bonaventure University.
