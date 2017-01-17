Here are the 6 companies competing for nearly $3M in Syracuse biz competition Genius NY
Six young companies, all involved in the emerging unmanned vehicle industry, have been selected to compete for $2.75 million in cash prizes in the Genius NY business competition at the Syracuse Technology Garden. The companies were selected from among 250 that applied to participate in the program, which is funded by the state and modeled after the 43North program in Buffalo.
