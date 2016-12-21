Happy New Year
It was a Happy New Year in downtown Buffalo with thousands on hand for the ball drop at the Electric Building and more going on a Canalside. There was a problem reported about 1:30 Sunday morning when police and EMS were called to the Acqua Restaurant along the Niagara River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|punK
|38
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|9 hr
|Kinky Fiebelkorn
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|27
|Abluntrumphater
|Dec 28
|Bflo Neocon
|21
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC