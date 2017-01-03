Gov. Cuomo's Syracuse 'State of the State' speech time moved

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's speech outlining his priorities for Central New York this year will happen Wednesday at 11 a.m. , not 1 p.m. as originally announced. It's happening at the Oncenter's 463-seat Carrier Amphitheater at 411 Montgomery St. The speech is one of six occurring throughout the state this week, including others in Albany, Buffalo, New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.