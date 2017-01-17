Flynn Launches Stand Alone Narcotics ...

Flynn Launches Stand Alone Narcotics Unit

Buffalo, NY Erie County's top prosecutor says he's launching a stand alone narcotics unit to fight the current opiate overdose epidemic. Erie County DA John Flynn says 19 suspected opiate overdose cases have been reported this year.

