Flynn Launches Stand Alone Narcotics Unit
Buffalo, NY Erie County's top prosecutor says he's launching a stand alone narcotics unit to fight the current opiate overdose epidemic. Erie County DA John Flynn says 19 suspected opiate overdose cases have been reported this year.
