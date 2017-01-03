Flood Watch Thursday Through Saturday
FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BUFFALO NY 557 PM EST TUE JAN 10 2017 NYZ010-012-085-110700- /O.NEW.KBUF.FA.A.0001.170112T1200Z-170114T0000Z/ /00000.0.IC.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ NORTHERN ERIE-WYOMING-SOUTHERN ERIE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...BUFFALO...WARSAW...ORCHARD PARK... SPRINGVILLE 557 PM EST TUE JAN 10 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BUFFALO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF WESTERN NEW YORK...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHERN ERIE...SOUTHERN ERIE AND WYOMING. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.
