First Ever 'One Buffalo Library Day' Inspires Book Donations at KeyBank Center

Fans were encouraged to donate books to the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System, which had its library on wheels on hand at the arena. "It reaches such a great community here, everybody comes to the Sabres games and the library is a huge part of the community and it's a great way to get the people we might not normally see and promote One Buffalo," said Nicole Jesse, Library on Wheels Branch Manager.

