Finding a Jewish Homeland - Just Northwest of Buffalo
The boom in Jewish alternate history continues. Following on the heels of Lavie Tidhar's novel, "A Man Lies Dreaming" , Emily Barton's "The Book of Esther" and Simone Zelitch's "Judenstaat" , Israeli writer Nava Semel's new novel, "Isra Isle," imagines a Jewish homeland being established on an island near Niagara Falls.
