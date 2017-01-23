Fatal collision
Pictured is Southwestern soccer coach Mike Sleggs at a vigil for Justin Romaniuk, who died as a result of an accident Monday. Photo courtesy of NY State Police Mark Haskin, the whistleblower in the Andrew Thompson case, has been charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, after being found to be the one responsible for missing Department of Public Works equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Lead Pipe Joe
|87
|Abluntrumphater
|Mon
|Ghost of Cerros
|38
|weed, grass xanis bar perks oc's l s d m...
|Sun
|now
|1
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|Sun
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|Sun
|Dont let facts ge...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Jan 20
|TheTruth
|19
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC