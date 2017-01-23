Expect Worse Weather The Further East...

Expect Worse Weather The Further East You Go

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Greater Buffalo won't see anywhere near the amount of severe weather that other parts of WNY and the entire state will have in store Monday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for much of Western New York, south and east of greater Buffalo Severe weather and a WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for areas to the East of that Winter Storm Advisory for Wyoming, Genesee and Cattaraugus counties from 4PM Monday afternoon until 10AM Tuesday.

