Expect Worse Weather The Further East You Go

Greater Buffalo won't see anywhere near the amount of severe weather that other parts of WNY and the entire state will have in store Monday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for much of Western New York, south and east of greater Buffalo Severe weather and a WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for areas to the East of that Winter Storm Advisory for Wyoming, Genesee and Cattaraugus counties from 4PM Monday afternoon until 10AM Tuesday.

