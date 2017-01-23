Expect Worse Weather The Further East You Go
Greater Buffalo won't see anywhere near the amount of severe weather that other parts of WNY and the entire state will have in store Monday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for much of Western New York, south and east of greater Buffalo Severe weather and a WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for areas to the East of that Winter Storm Advisory for Wyoming, Genesee and Cattaraugus counties from 4PM Monday afternoon until 10AM Tuesday.
Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|38 min
|Here to Help
|4
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Lead Pipe Joe
|87
|Abluntrumphater
|Mon
|Ghost of Cerros
|38
|weed, grass xanis bar perks oc's l s d m...
|Sun
|now
|1
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|Sun
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Jan 20
|TheTruth
|19
