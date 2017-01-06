EC Senior Services schedules 'Powerful Tools for Caregivers' classes
The Erie County Department of Senior Services will offer "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" classes beginning later this month designed to provide caregivers with the tools needed to take care of themselves. The six weekly sessions, each two-and-a-half hours in length, will teach caregivers how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, and locate helpful resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|42 min
|Ibid
|16
|Abluntrumphater
|4 hr
|tbirds_friend
|29
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Bflo Neocon
|52
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|Wed
|spud
|5
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Jan 4
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Jan 3
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Jan 3
|wants a one on one
|8
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC