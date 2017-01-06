EC Senior Services schedules 'Powerfu...

EC Senior Services schedules 'Powerful Tools for Caregivers' classes

The Erie County Department of Senior Services will offer "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" classes beginning later this month designed to provide caregivers with the tools needed to take care of themselves. The six weekly sessions, each two-and-a-half hours in length, will teach caregivers how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, and locate helpful resources.

