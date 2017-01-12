Dupr Logistics adds branch locations in Dallas, Buffalo
Dupr Logistics has added Dallas and Buffalo, New York as the sites for new branch offices to expand its brokerage and 3PL groups. The Buffalo branch is strategically placed on the East Coast as part of the company's regional expansion, according to Angelo Byrd, Dupr, logistics general manager of strategic capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|5 hr
|Faux Newds
|36
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|22 hr
|newdayrisen
|25
|Abluntrumphater
|22 hr
|newdayrisen
|35
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|newdayrisen
|54
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Racefan73
|91
|Nalina Shapiro losing weight and looking great (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Racefan73
|12
|Do black people have special behavioral problems?
|Wed
|lol
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC