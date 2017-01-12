Dupr Logistics adds branch locations ...

Dupr Logistics adds branch locations in Dallas, Buffalo

Dupr Logistics has added Dallas and Buffalo, New York as the sites for new branch offices to expand its brokerage and 3PL groups. The Buffalo branch is strategically placed on the East Coast as part of the company's regional expansion, according to Angelo Byrd, Dupr, logistics general manager of strategic capacity.

