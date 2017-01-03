Drug Addicted Doctor Pleads Guilty To Prescription Fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. A Williamsville doctor pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said Dr. Yusuf Siddiqui, 72, of Williamsville, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lighthouse Women's Residence (Nov '15)
|27 min
|Kathy58
|2
|Do black people have special behavioral problems?
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|4
|Abluntrumphater
|3 hr
|Wotjek
|33
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|16 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|18
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|17 hr
|dolphinwithbayonette
|23
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Lead Pipe Joe
|59
|any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13)
|Mon
|chrisfox1151977
|135
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC