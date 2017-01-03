Drug Addicted Doctor Pleads Guilty To...

Drug Addicted Doctor Pleads Guilty To Prescription Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. A Williamsville doctor pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said Dr. Yusuf Siddiqui, 72, of Williamsville, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lighthouse Women's Residence (Nov '15) 27 min Kathy58 2
Do black people have special behavioral problems? 3 hr Buck Rohde 4
Abluntrumphater 3 hr Wotjek 33
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 16 hr Bflo Neocon 18
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 17 hr dolphinwithbayonette 23
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Mon Lead Pipe Joe 59
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) Mon chrisfox1151977 135
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Erie County was issued at January 10 at 7:20PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC