Drug Addicted Doctor Pleads Guilty To Prescription Fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. A Williamsville doctor pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said Dr. Yusuf Siddiqui, 72, of Williamsville, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

