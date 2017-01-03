Dozens Take Icy Polar Bear Plunge

Sub-zero wind chills did little to scare off dozens of brave swimmers who dove into Lake Erie Sunday to help local organizations. The annual Polar Bear Swim saw participants brave the elements and plunge into the lake in Silver Creek.

