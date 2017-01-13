Cut-N-Shop donates to Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo
Cut-N-Shop Family Haircare owners David and Lindsey D'Avolio, along with stylist Nicole Syposs, hand over a check to Lisa LaTrovato of Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo during their annual holiday "Cuts for a Cause" fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|1 hr
|byebyeRothschilds
|47
|Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|thatgurkkss
|7
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Thu
|kingmuthufukkah
|55
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|25
|Abluntrumphater
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|35
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Racefan73
|91
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC