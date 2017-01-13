Cut-N-Shop donates to Women and Child...

Cut-N-Shop donates to Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Cut-N-Shop Family Haircare owners David and Lindsey D'Avolio, along with stylist Nicole Syposs, hand over a check to Lisa LaTrovato of Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo during their annual holiday "Cuts for a Cause" fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 1 hr byebyeRothschilds 47
News Town of Wilson in shock after suicide and murder (Jul '08) 7 hr thatgurkkss 7
News Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09) 10 hr themoonvilletunnel 5
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Thu kingmuthufukkah 55
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Wed newdayrisen 25
Abluntrumphater Wed newdayrisen 35
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) Wed Racefan73 91
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC