Cuomo budget includes $53 million to begin 750-mile trail system
The new budget proposed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo includes the first of three years of funding to install the new Empire State Trail, a 750-mile trail running across the state. “I think it would be a phenomenal tourist attraction,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Rochester Truth
|80
|Abluntrumphater
|11 hr
|Ghost of Cerros
|38
|weed, grass xanis bar perks oc's l s d m...
|19 hr
|now
|1
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|22 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|Sun
|Dont let facts ge...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Jan 20
|TheTruth
|19
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC