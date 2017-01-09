Cuomo: $500M Buffalo Billion phase II...

Cuomo: $500M Buffalo Billion phase II, pushes for ridesharing in NYS

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made his second regional State of the State address in Buffalo on Monday and announced his proposal for a $500 million expansion of the Buffalo Billion initiative to continue building on the renewed economic engines and reinvigorated civic spirit throughout Buffalo and the entire Western New York region. "The first Buffalo Billion brought new life and new energy back to Western New York, and this investment will ensure the momentum continues," Cuomo said.

