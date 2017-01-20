Collins: No Insider Trading by Trump ...

Collins: No Insider Trading by Trump Nominee

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Congressman Chris Collins was in "The Situation Room" Monday, and CNN's Wolf Blitzer fired off questions at him about allegations of insider trading by Health and Human Services Nominee Tom Price. Collins is a major stockholder in an Australian company that is working on treatment for MS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills 10 hr Bflo Neocon 4
Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist 10 hr lol 7
Harry Stewart (Junction West) (Jan '10) 11 hr donp 44
News First responders not allowed inside Wende Corre... (Jul '08) 11 hr Hudsfinest 218
Jim Kelly's Club, what was it called? (Nov '12) 11 hr dicknose 31
Ghetto assed names in the news 14 hr Buck Rohde 5
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 19 hr Nickel City 88
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Erie County was issued at January 25 at 3:40AM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC