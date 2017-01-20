Collins: No Insider Trading by Trump Nominee
Buffalo, NY Congressman Chris Collins was in "The Situation Room" Monday, and CNN's Wolf Blitzer fired off questions at him about allegations of insider trading by Health and Human Services Nominee Tom Price. Collins is a major stockholder in an Australian company that is working on treatment for MS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|10 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|4
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|10 hr
|lol
|7
|Harry Stewart (Junction West) (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|donp
|44
|First responders not allowed inside Wende Corre... (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Hudsfinest
|218
|Jim Kelly's Club, what was it called? (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|dicknose
|31
|Ghetto assed names in the news
|14 hr
|Buck Rohde
|5
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Nickel City
|88
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC