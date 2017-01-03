COLD! But Lake Snow Confined Mostly to Southern Tier
A ban on all commercial vehicles in effect this morning on the Thruway from Lackawanna to the Pennsylvania State Line. Truckers are advised to use Interstate 390 from Rochester and the I-86.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|6 hr
|punK
|10
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|6 hr
|Bill
|19
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|19 hr
|Riva
|6
|Abluntrumphater
|Sat
|tbirds_friend
|29
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Jan 5
|Bflo Neocon
|52
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|Jan 4
|spud
|5
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Jan 4
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC