Ciminelli Introduces Revised Arbor + Reverie Plan to Fit Green Code
Buffalo, NY Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation presented a revised development plan this afternoon for Arbor + Reverie, a mixed-use development project slated for the area of Bidwell Parkway, Elmwood and Potomac Avenues in the City of Buffalo. "Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has been gathering robust public feedback on Arbor + Reverie for more than 14 months now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|7 hr
|kingmuthufukkah
|40
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|kingmuthufukkah
|55
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|25
|Abluntrumphater
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|35
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Racefan73
|91
|Nalina Shapiro losing weight and looking great (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Racefan73
|12
|Do black people have special behavioral problems?
|Wed
|lol
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC