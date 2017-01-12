Ciminelli Introduces Revised Arbor + Reverie Plan to Fit Green Code

Buffalo, NY Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation presented a revised development plan this afternoon for Arbor + Reverie, a mixed-use development project slated for the area of Bidwell Parkway, Elmwood and Potomac Avenues in the City of Buffalo. "Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has been gathering robust public feedback on Arbor + Reverie for more than 14 months now.

