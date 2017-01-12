Ciminelli Introduces Revised Arbor + ...

Ciminelli Introduces Revised Arbor + Reverie Plan to Fit Green Code

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation presented a revised development plan this afternoon for Arbor + Reverie, a mixed-use development project slated for the area of Bidwell Parkway, Elmwood and Potomac Avenues in the City of Buffalo. "Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has been gathering robust public feedback on Arbor + Reverie for more than 14 months now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 7 hr kingmuthufukkah 40
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 8 hr kingmuthufukkah 55
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Wed newdayrisen 25
Abluntrumphater Wed newdayrisen 35
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) Wed Racefan73 91
Nalina Shapiro losing weight and looking great (Oct '14) Wed Racefan73 12
Do black people have special behavioral problems? Wed lol 9
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC