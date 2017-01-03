Children's Hospital's Move Begins

Children's Hospital's Move Begins

8 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY The move is on at Children's Hospital as the facility leaves Bryant Street for the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus. "We look it as exciting and a new day and a benefit to the community," says Kaleida President and CEO Jody Lomeo.

