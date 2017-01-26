Buffalo Shootings Have Community Lead...

Buffalo Shootings Have Community Leader Searching for Solutions

A vacant lot on French Street just off Fillmore Avenue is where Buffalo police found the city's latest homicide victim just after 6 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found a 16-year old male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Buffalo, NY

