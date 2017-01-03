Buffalo school board hires Syracuse-area lawyer to help remove Carl Paladino
Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010. (David Duprey The fallout continues for Carl Paladino as the Buffalo Board of Education voted Wednesday to retain the law firm of Frank W. Miller, based in the Syracuse area.
