Buffalo Preps for New Year's Eve Celebration
The City of Buffalo is making the final preparations for tonight's big New Year's Eve celebration at the Electric Tower downtown. New Year's Eve 2016 will mark the 29th year of the ball drop party in Roosevelt Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|punK
|38
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|9 hr
|Kinky Fiebelkorn
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|27
|Abluntrumphater
|Dec 28
|Bflo Neocon
|21
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC