Buffalo Philharmonic string quartet celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday and legacy

1 hr ago

King's actual birthday - they will perform at 10 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., and at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St. On Jan. 29, they will perform at 9:30 a.m. at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., and at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. String quartet members Amy Licata , Diana Sachs , Janz Castelo and Robbie Hausmann will play Licata's arrangements of gospel hymns as part of morning worship at each church. BPO diversity council co-chairs Otis N. Glover and the Rev.

