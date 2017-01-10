Buffalo Philharmonic string quartet celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday and legacy
King's actual birthday - they will perform at 10 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., and at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St. On Jan. 29, they will perform at 9:30 a.m. at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., and at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. String quartet members Amy Licata , Diana Sachs , Janz Castelo and Robbie Hausmann will play Licata's arrangements of gospel hymns as part of morning worship at each church. BPO diversity council co-chairs Otis N. Glover and the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people have special behavioral problems?
|1 hr
|marcie
|6
|Lighthouse Women's Residence (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Bffloed Neoconartist
|3
|Abluntrumphater
|8 hr
|Wotjek
|33
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|21 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|18
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|21 hr
|dolphinwithbayonette
|23
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Lead Pipe Joe
|59
|any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13)
|Mon
|chrisfox1151977
|135
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC